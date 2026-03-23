State BJP chief miffed over Cong’s Musi clean-up plan

Hyderabad: A discussion programme on ‘Musi River Revival – Facts’ was organised under the auspices of the BJP Telangana State unit on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao delivered a sharp critique of the Congress government’s approach to the Musi River project, while also highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic milestone in public service.

Rao emphasised that it is not confined to Hyderabad but flows from Vikarabad district through Nalgonda and Suryapet before joining the Krishna River. Thousands of farmers depend on its waters for cultivation. However, he warned that increasing pollution has made crops grown with Musi water dangerous, posing serious health risks to both farmers and consumers. He stressed that Musi purification is a critical need for all of South Telangana, not just Hyderabad.

Rao accused the Congress government of lacking clarity and transparency in the Musi project. He pointed out that the estimated cost of the Gandhi Sarovar project had risen from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore within days, raising doubts about financial management.

He questioned how the government, which claims it lacks funds for pensions and farmer insurance, could afford “lakhs of crores” for Musi cleaning.

He also condemned the proposed demolition of thousands of houses in the name of buffer zones, calling it discriminatory and unfair. “Demolish first, give later” is not acceptable, he said, stressing that rehabilitation must precede any displacement. Rao highlighted contradictions in government statements, with one minister claiming 10,000 houses would be demolished while another said only 1,400.

The BJP leader warned that acquiring thousands of acres of farmland for the project would devastate farmers’ livelihoods.