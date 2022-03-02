State developing in all sectors: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Telangana being youngest State is fast developing in all sectors. In Twitter handle, he asserted that the State has achieved 125 per cent per capita income from 2014 to 2021.





We are not just vibrant, we are #TriumphantTelangana 💪



The numbers speak for themselves



❇️ Per Capita income of #Telangana increased by 125% from ₹1,24,104 in 2014 to ₹2,78,833 in 2021



❇️ GSDP increased by 130% from ₹5 Lakh Cr in 2014 to ₹11.54 Lakh Cr in 2021 pic.twitter.com/iOoDNVYTvf — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 1, 2022

"This is revealed by the Central government figures", he claimed. The minister said the GSDP increased by 130 per cent which speaks volumes of the policies of the State government. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gets credit for such great and significant development, he pointed out.

Despite no help from the Centre, Corona effect on finances and revenues and no solution for bifurcation promises, the State achieved significant development, KTR said. He thanked the KCR government for growth in all sectors.