State DGP witnesses SDRF demo by TGSP personnel

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender oversaw a demonstration by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising personnel from the Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) in Hussain Sagar on Friday.

Trained TGSP personnel conducted a demonstration at the Boat Club in Hussain Sagar. They showcased their efforts to rescue victims who had drowned and those in distress in the water.

The SDRF was established with members from all battalions of the Telangana State Special Police to ensure effective rescue operations during flood situations. The Chief Minister inaugurated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Praja Palana Victory Day celebrations that took place last December.

SDRF teams were formed with personnel from Battalions Yusufguda, Adilabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Warangal, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kondapur, Bachupally, Nalgonda, Mancherial, and Siricilla. They were trained by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

They underwent two months of training at NDRF centers in Cuttack (Odisha), Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu), Vadodara (Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), and Vijayawada (AP).

Additional DGP of Law and Order Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP of TGSP Sanjay Kumar Jain, Commandant of Yousufguda Battalion Muralikrishna and others were present.