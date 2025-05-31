State govt concludes probe into Miss England’s allegations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has completed the investigation into the alleged comments made by Miss World contestant from London, Milla Magee. State Tourism Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday said that however, action will not be taken against her.

Talking to electronic media, Jayesh Ranjan said that the inquiry by the Telangana government has ended. The government will not take any action on her. “The Miss World Organisation has filed a case against her in London. The UK government will be taking legal action against her,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

It may be mentioned here that Miss England had left the Miss World competition citing personal problems. However, in an interview to a tabloid in London, Milla Magee had alleged that she was treated like a prostitute. She said that she felt discomfort when the organisers allegedly asked the contestants to entertain the rich male sponsors. She further said that the hospitality was good and she had special respect towards Telangana but they were not sure they came here for competition or for some other reason.

However, the Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley condemned these allegations. Morley said that Milla Magee had informed that there was an emergency situation in her family because of her mother’s deteriorating health hence she wanted to leave from the Miss World competition. She clarified that Miss World competition is for respect and it is a ‘beauty with a purpose’ programme.