State govt plans to shore up key infra in medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday appointed a committee of officers to study the ground situation in the medical colleges in the State. The government aims to provide all necessary infrastructure in the medical colleges in the coming three years, with a review meeting to be held once in every month.

This was announced by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the infrastructure in the medical colleges established in the State. This meeting attains significance as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has summoned the state health secretary along with the Director of Medical Education on June 18 in New Delhi. The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately prepare the necessary action plan for the 34 medical colleges in the state. The CM ordered that a committee be formed with the officials for this purpose, and that the committee should visit each college and submit a report with details of what is needed there and how much funds were needed, the work that needs to be completed immediately, the assistance to be provided by the government, etc.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues raised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the medical colleges in the state. The CM instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on all the matters related to recruitment in government medical colleges, promotions of teaching staff, increase in beds in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges, medical equipment required for the respective colleges, and filling of vacancies.

The CM said that the funds to be released from the state government would be disbursed immediately. The CM said that if there were any issues related to funds and permissions from the Union Health Ministry, they should be informed immediately and that he would contact Union Minister JP Nadda and the officials of that department and resolve them.

The CM said that Japanese (Japanese language) should be taught as an optional subject in nursing colleges and that there was a demand for state nursing staff in Japan. The CM said that the Japanese government was ready to support the government in this regard. The CM suggested the officials study the issue of using an app to monitor the patients coming to hospitals, the doctors examining them, and the timings of hospitals. The education and medical sectors were very important and CM Revanth Reddy directed the government’s Principal Secretary to conduct a review of these two departments in the third week of every month.

State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, State Government Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V Seshadri, Chief Minister’s Secretary Manik Raj, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Health Dr Narendra Kumar and others were present in the review meeting.