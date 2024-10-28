State govt ready to bear 30pc of Metro Rail 2nd phase project cost

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ready to bear 30 per cent of the total cost of the metro rail second phase project, which is being undertaken at Rs 24,269 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the State government disclosed the details of the investments of the State and Central governments under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP model).

The DPR has proposed that the Centre's share of 18 per cent and the remaining 52 per cent should be invested by the private sector.

The State government has decided to expand the existing metro to other routes as the traffic congestion increases and the city expands. On Saturday, the State cabinet approved the DPR for the same.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 24.269 crore. Of this, 30 per cent, amounting to Rs 7,313 crore, will be funded by the State government, while 18 per cent, or Rs 4,230 crore, will be covered by the Central government. The remaining 52 per cent of the funds will be secured through loans and the PPP system.

According to the officials, Hyderabad Metro Rail is successfully operating 69 kms in three corridors in the first phase.

This project was built with a cost of Rs 22,000 crore under Public-Private Partnership. At present, around five lakh people travel in the metro every day. After the commencement of the second phase, another eight lakh people will travel by metro on a daily basis

“A DPR has been prepared by the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, and recently it was approved by the State government in Cabinet. Soon it will be sent to the Centre for approval.

As part of this project, the State cabinet has approved the expansion of metro to the extent of 76.4 kms in five corridors in the second phase. Currently, three corridors include: Corridor I: Miyapur to LB Nagar; Corridor II: JBS to MGBS; and Corridor III: Nagole to Raidurg. In the second phase, five more corridors are proposed that include: Corridor IV: Nagole to RGIA (Airport Metro) (36.8 kms), Corridor V: Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 kms), Corridor VI: MGBS to Chandrayangutta (Old City Metro) (7.5 kms), Corridor VII: Miyapur to Patancheru(13.4 kms), Corridor VIII: LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 kms) and Corridor IX: RGIA to Fourth City (Skill University) (40 kms). It has been planned that the works will be completed within the next four years after getting the approval of the Central government, said a senior officer.