State to celebrate ‘Sri Vishwavasu Nama’ Ugadi at Ravindra Bharathi tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State government would be officially organising the ‘Sri Vishwavasu’ Nama Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi at 10 am on March 30.

The Endowments Department Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyar discussed organisation of Ugadi celebrations with the officials of various departments at the office of the State Language and Culture Department on Friday. The officials were instructed to make arrangements in accordance with the permission and rules issued by the Election Commission. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ministers, Chief Secretary to the government, Shanthi Kumari, and other dignitaries would be present.

Sailaja Ramaiyar said that Panchanga Sravanam has been organised for the occasion. She appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Sri Vishwavasu Nama’ Ugadi celebrations to be organised at Ravindra Bharathi under the joint auspices of the Language and Culture Department and Endowment and Charitable Endowment Department.