State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that to minimise road accidents and to make roads safer for motorists in the State, the Government will be adopting the technology used in advanced countries.

The Minister, who met representatives of the World Bank at the Secretariat on Monday, said advanced methods like smart road technology, intelligence traffic management, futuristic automated construction, and ICT would be used in road construction in the near future to make the roads in the State less accident-prone.

He emphasised that standards set by the World Road Congress were being followed in the construction of roads in the State, he said steps were being taken to establish trauma care centres on most of the highways. A trauma care centre was already under construction on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. World Bank Chief Transport Officer Renu Anuja, who participated in the meeting, explained to the Minister about the construction of roads in various states with the cooperation of the World Bank.