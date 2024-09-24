Live
- Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
- Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival
- RG Kar tragedy: CPI(M) creates cell to legally assist women protesters facing police harassment
- Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
- Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe
- India-UAE bilateral trade set to surpass $100 billion target before 2030
- Indian badminton Paris Paralympians to be awarded combined cash reward of INR 50 lakh for medal-winning efforts
- ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024
- Gig workers must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive: Report
Just In
State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that to minimise road accidents and to make roads safer for motorists in the...
Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that to minimise road accidents and to make roads safer for motorists in the State, the Government will be adopting the technology used in advanced countries.
The Minister, who met representatives of the World Bank at the Secretariat on Monday, said advanced methods like smart road technology, intelligence traffic management, futuristic automated construction, and ICT would be used in road construction in the near future to make the roads in the State less accident-prone.
He emphasised that standards set by the World Road Congress were being followed in the construction of roads in the State, he said steps were being taken to establish trauma care centres on most of the highways. A trauma care centre was already under construction on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. World Bank Chief Transport Officer Renu Anuja, who participated in the meeting, explained to the Minister about the construction of roads in various states with the cooperation of the World Bank.