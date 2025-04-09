Live
- Health camp held for SPF personnel at Secretariat
- Ensure all eligible get free LPG cylinders, officials told
- Sanjana Sanghi talks about the importance of education in shaping one’s purpose
- CMR National PU College Students Shine with Outstanding 2nd PUC Results
- 7-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi Sundarachari
- Divine Rhythms and Dance Grace Ramanavami Celebrations at Ramalayam
- PRSI Tirupati chapter elects new office bearers
- IIT Madras develops smart indoor navigation system
- Honouring library workers who make learning possible
State to increase area under cultivation of horticulture crops
Hyderabad: A coordination committee of officials will be formed towards increasing the area under cultivation of horticulture crops. This committee...
Hyderabad: A coordination committee of officials will be formed towards increasing the area under cultivation of horticulture crops. This committee will work to make the pilot project successful in three villages of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district.
During the review meeting chaired by Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, it was decided that the committee under the auspices of the Farmers’ Commission will be formed shortly. Representatives of the agriculture and horticultural departments, as well as Marketing, NABARD and NGOs, besides one official from the Farmers’ Commission will be part of the panel.
The officials explained that Gaddamallaiah Gudem, Mondi Gourelli, and Chaudhary Guda villages in Yacharam mandal have already been selected for the pilot project to increase the area under horticulture crops. They said that the needs of the farmers who grow vegetables and leafy greens in those villages were identified. Since rainfall and water resources are low in Rangareddy district, it was suggested that crops with low water consumption should be cultivated.