State to increase area under cultivation of horticulture crops

Hyderabad: A coordination committee of officials will be formed towards increasing the area under cultivation of horticulture crops. This committee will work to make the pilot project successful in three villages of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district.

During the review meeting chaired by Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, it was decided that the committee under the auspices of the Farmers’ Commission will be formed shortly. Representatives of the agriculture and horticultural departments, as well as Marketing, NABARD and NGOs, besides one official from the Farmers’ Commission will be part of the panel.

The officials explained that Gaddamallaiah Gudem, Mondi Gourelli, and Chaudhary Guda villages in Yacharam mandal have already been selected for the pilot project to increase the area under horticulture crops. They said that the needs of the farmers who grow vegetables and leafy greens in those villages were identified. Since rainfall and water resources are low in Rangareddy district, it was suggested that crops with low water consumption should be cultivated.