State universities need to evolve as centres of excellence: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called upon the Vice-Chancellors of the State universities to strive to transform the universities into centres of excellence in academics and research.

Interacting with the vice-chancellors of the State Universities in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, she said that universities should not just remain as 'teaching universities' instead, they should emerge as the centres of innovation, research, and development.

Highlighting the need to promote research in universities in a big way, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that encouraging research and innovation in universities was vital for the country's development."India stands at 49th position in the Global Innovation Index, Universities have a greater role in catapulting our country into the league of top-20 countries of the Global Innovation Index."

The Governor also emphasised carrying out multi-disciplinary research related to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Quality research and publication in international journals must be encouraged through support and incentives," she added.

Expressing concern over the status of Telangana in higher education ranking in the country, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urged all the stakeholders to join hands and work to ensure a top place for the Telangana State in quality higher education. "Telangana should be in the top rank in higher education," she added.

The Governor also asked the vice-chancellors to build a strong network of alumni and rope them in for the university's development.The other suggestions of the Governor to the VCs included promoting Academic Social Responsibility, ensuring vaccination of students, reaching out to the unreachable sections and help them to be part of the online classes, protecting the academic year through regular classes and examinations, and encouraging the Youth Red Cross and NSS activities to adopt the villages.

Dr Tamilisai announced that as the Chancellor she would institute awards for best teacher, who will be selected by the students, best research paper, and the award for the best village adopted by the students.

The Governor directed the universities to conduct the convocations regularly.Besides the VCs of all the 14 State universities, the chairman and vice-chairmen of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education were part of the around 3-hour-long exhaustive interaction.Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan coordinated the virtual interaction.