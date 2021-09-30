State witnessing dairy revolution: KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that the State was witnessing dairy revolution along with green revolution, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the government would take Mother Dairy on the path of profit, like Vijaya Dairy.

A delegation of directors of Narmul Dairy, led by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, met Rao. He said "dairy revolution has started in Telangana. Reason for this was availability of irrigation water after the formation of Telangana". He congratulated the two women directors who had won the election unanimously.

KTR said plans should be made to bring the Mother Diary into profits. He recalled that the government had already strengthened Vijaya Diary. "The government is working to siege opportunities not only in agriculture, but also in the allied sectors, he said. Rao recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been paying special attention to development of dairy industry, especially since Telangana was formed.