  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Statue of Bhoodan Movement’s first donor must be installed at Tank Bund

Statue of Bhoodan Movement’s first donor must be installed at Tank Bund
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Mahadev Vidrohi, Managing Trustee of Akhil Bharat Sarvodaya Mandali, has appealed to the government to install the statue of Vedire...

Hyderabad: Mahadev Vidrohi, Managing Trustee of Akhil Bharat Sarvodaya Mandali, has appealed to the government to install the statue of Vedire Ramachandra Reddy, who was the first landowner to donate for the Bhoodan movement. He spoke with the national president of the Mandali, Vedire Arvind Reddy, at the Bashir Bagh Deshoddaraka Bhavan on Sunday. He requested that Ramachandra Reddy’s life story be included in textbooks so that future generations know his history.

Similarly, he appealed to the state government to recommend to the central government to award him the ‘Padma Vibhushan’. He appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to officially celebrate his birth anniversary and death anniversary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick