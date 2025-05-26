Live
Statue of Bhoodan Movement’s first donor must be installed at Tank Bund
Hyderabad: Mahadev Vidrohi, Managing Trustee of Akhil Bharat Sarvodaya Mandali, has appealed to the government to install the statue of Vedire Ramachandra Reddy, who was the first landowner to donate for the Bhoodan movement. He spoke with the national president of the Mandali, Vedire Arvind Reddy, at the Bashir Bagh Deshoddaraka Bhavan on Sunday. He requested that Ramachandra Reddy’s life story be included in textbooks so that future generations know his history.
Similarly, he appealed to the state government to recommend to the central government to award him the ‘Padma Vibhushan’. He appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to officially celebrate his birth anniversary and death anniversary.
