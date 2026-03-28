Stone found in food at RGIA canteen, Drivers’ Unions raise alarm

The Drivers Unions condemned the continued negligence in food quality and hygiene at the drivers and customers canteen at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

Despite repeated concerns, the situation remains unchanged. According to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), lemon rice was served in a plastic cover, and alarmingly, a stone was found in the food. This raises serious questions about food safety standards being maintained at one of India’s major international airports.

“Thousands of drivers and passengers depend on this canteen daily, and such incidents pose a threat to their health,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder President TGPWU.

TGPWU views this not merely as poor service, but as a grave violation of basic food safety norms and workers’ rights. The continued disregard for hygiene and quality reflects systemic failure and lack of accountability from the authorities concerned.

The union said they call upon Pradeep Panicker, President and CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, to take immediate responsibility and ensure urgent corrective measures. They sought the attention of Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Cabinet Minister of Civil Aviation, to intervene and ensure that strict standards are enforced at all airport facilities.

“We question why RGIA Airport authorities cannot adopt proven and successful models such as Indiramma Canteens run by Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These initiatives have demonstrated the ability to provide hygienic, affordable, and accountable food services, while also promoting women’s empowerment and community participation,” asked the union leaders.

TGPWU demands for an immediate corrective action to address food safety violations, strict and regular quality inspections of the canteen, an overhaul of the current canteen management system, consideration of alternative models like SHG-run Indiramma Canteens and the dignity, health, and safety of drivers and passengers cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Authorities must act without delay to ensure safe, clean, and reliable food services at RGIA Airport.