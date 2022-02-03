Stop loose talk, do your homework properly: Kishan to KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his "loose talk" on the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Centre.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Kishan Reddy took a dig at TRS supremo saying, "He was elected twice as the Chief Minister and also held the post of a Union Minister and an MP. However, he failed to differentiate between the budget allocations and revised estimates, and presented two-and-half hours of solo theatrics without doing his homework properly."

He explained at length how an insecure Telangana Chief Minister, after BJP's victory in Huzurabad, and his family members, his ministers and people's representatives were running systematic false propaganda against the Centre, PM Modi, BJP and its national leadership.

Calling TRS chief's outbursts a political and moral bankruptcy, he said, it was the rights conferred under the Constitution that people had fought for Telangana, and the separate State had been created under its provisions. Besides, the TRS chief had formed his party, fought elections and became the Chief Minister as per the rights conferred under the Constitution. "His statements to do away with the present constitution is an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar," Kishan Reddy added. He called upon all sections of people to condemn the statements of CM KCR.

Criticising the KCR's statements on reducing budgetary allocations for urea, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had spent more than what it was allocated during the last financial year. And, the allocation for the ensuing financial year has gone up by 33 per cent. He said for Har Gar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission, the expenditure incurred for the Centre to provide piped water per household stands at Rs 24,000. However, under Mission Bhagiratha, the Telangana expenditure per household stands at Rs 54,500. "We spend taxpayers money with responsibility and transparently. There are no commissions from contractors." The Chief Minister should talk responsibly, he cautioned. Kishan Reddy asked the TRS chief as to what happened to his promises of unemployment allowance, double bedrooms, farm loan waiver, seed subsidy, interest-free loans to SHGs, KG to PG education, political reservations for BCs, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, dilution of Arogyasri, pending fee reimbursement and others.