Storm plunges few parts of city into darkness; power restored in 30 mins

Hyderabad: Unexpected rain and strong winds lashed Greater Hyderabad on Monday night, causing tree branches to fall on several 11 kV feeders. After nearly six months of dry weather, sudden rainwater seeped into insulator gaps, leading to the failure of weak or damaged insulators in some locations. As a result, power supply was disrupted on 347 11 kV feeders across the city.

Following weather department warnings, Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman & Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, held a teleconference with chief engineers and superintending engineers to ensure preparedness and swift response.

Thanks to the prompt action of field staff, nearly 86% of the affected 347 feeders were restored within 30 minutes, while another 20 feeders were brought back online within an hour. However, in areas such as Chanchalguda, Saleem Nagar, Noor Khan Bazaar, Malakpet, Chandulal Baradari, Saibaba Nagar, and Hyderguda, restoration of 27 feeders took between 90 minutes and two hours due to fallen branches and debris causing extensive damage.

In the worst-affected zones, Director (Operations) Dr N Narasimhulu, along with chief engineers, personally supervised the restoration work.