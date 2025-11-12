Stray incidents, scuffles and mild lathi-charge mar polling

Hyderabad: Amid reports of fake votes in some booths and stray incidents following clashes between Congress and BRS workers, polling for the by-elections to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat ended here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cases were booked against some Congress MLAs and former BRS legislators for violating the model code. MLAs from MIM tried to reach out to the voters at a polling booth where BRS workers were obstructing them.

Tension prevailed at a polling booth in Yousufguda division when BRS candidate M Sunitha and BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy staged a dharna over allegations that fake voters had exercised franchise.

Police resorted to lathi-charge at Shaikpet to disperse a mob that had gathered near a polling station where BRS leaders alleged that Congress leaders were distributing money to the voters. Police evicted BRS workers when they were staging dharna at a function hall in the area. In the scuffle that followed, former legislator P Sudharshan Reddy sustained minor injuries.

Police booked cases after complaints were lodged with the Election Commission by the two political parties.

Two MCC violation cases were registered at the Madhuranagar police station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandranayak and Ramdas.

One case was registered at the Borabanda police station against former MLAs -Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand.

Hyderabad city police personnel stated that strict legal action will be taken against those who have violated election code regulations. Although incidents of money distribution and fake ID cards were reported in many places, no cases were registered against anyone. In some places, when MIM MLAs tried to woo voters by contacting them directly near polling booths, BRS workers foiled their bid and lodged complaints with the local polling officials.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders maintained silence and their presence was almost zero during the daylong polling.