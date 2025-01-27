Stree Book on Women's Health Released in Hyderabad: A Comprehensive Guide for Women's Wellness and Empowerment

Recently, a new Telugu book called Stree was released in Hyderabad. It offers thorough insights about women's health. Written by Dr. H. Narmada, a prominent Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgeon and Osmania Medical College (OMC) alumnus, the book addresses health issues that many women have but may not know who to question. It covers a wide spectrum of topics, from menopause to puberty.

With 61 chapters covering topics like puberty, marriage, childbirth, newborn care, menopause, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), nutrition, pregnancy health issues, breast cancer, infertility, test tube babies, child nutrition, and more, the 180-page book is meant to be easily readable and reachable by readers. The book is a vital resource for women's health, Dr. Narmada stressed, because it aims to provide important information that many women might be reluctant to ask about.

Over 150 of her fellow classmates, who had come to Hyderabad from all over the world to support her, were present when Dr. Narmada, a 1977 graduate of Osmania General Hospital, published the book.

Dr. Narmada has priced the book at just Rs 20 as a gesture of goodwill, but she has stated that she plans to give it away for free so that as many women as possible can take advantage of the important information it contains.