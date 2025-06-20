Streetlights conked off? Baldia babus told to fix blinking woes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is set to expedite the works of street lighting across the city. Following numerous complaints from corporators and residents about the dysfunctional streetlights, the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan ordered the officials to promptly solve the issue to prevent accidents and other untoward situations, especially in the rainy season.

On Thursday, the Commissioner held a conference with Additional and Zonal Commissioners and HODs on dysfunctional streetlights, desilting, sanitation, mosquito control, and tax collection.

Following numerous complaints from both corporators and the public, he directed the Zonal Commissioners to conduct evening field visits to identify the underlying causes of these problems and address them effectively.

To ensure that issues do not arise, RV Karnan instructed the officers to arrange personnel and resources effectively. Special measures must be implemented to avert potential problems. It is essential for Zonal and Deputy Commissioners, along with Electrical Engineers, to visit the areas where complaints are reported and address these issues promptly.

Furthermore, the commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining sanitation during the rainy season to curb the spread of seasonal illnesses. It is crucial to continue fogging efforts to combat dengue and malaria. Intensive IEC programmes should be implemented through ALOs, along with awareness initiatives targeting students in schools and colleges.

Due to the insufficient progress in desilting, the Zonal Commissioners were instructed to take action to ensure advancement by coordinating with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA).