Streets of Old City all set to come alive with 2-day Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad: The 400-year-old Sri Akkanna-Madanna Mahankali Mandiram is set to celebrate its 77th annual Bonalu and Mahankali Jathara festival on a grand scale this year. The temple, situated at Hari Bowli in Shalibanda, holds significant historical importance and has been the starting point of the annual Bonalu procession for over seven decades.

In anticipation of the Bonalu festivities in the Old City, the Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram has made comprehensive arrangements for the successful conduct of the festival. Lakshmi, an elephant belonging to Sri Karibasava Swamy Mutt at Horapete in Tumkur, Karnataka, will participate, carrying the Ghatam in the Old City Bonalu Procession. Notably, the elephant recently carried Bibi-ka-Alam in the Moharram procession.

Bonalu is celebrated in the month of Ashada, typically falling around July-August. It is primarily a commemoration of the Goddess, to appease her and express gratitude for fulfilled wishes. Alongside Yellamma, other forms of the Goddess such as Maisamma, Pochamma, Peddamma, Dokkalamma, Ankalamma, Poleramma, Maremma, and Nookalamma are worshipped during this period.

For this year’s celebrations, the temple committee is coordinating all arrangements with the assistance of the Police, GHMC, Endowment Department, Electricity, HMWSSB, R&B, Forest, and other government departments to ensure large-scale festivities and a grand procession, which is scheduled for 21 July.

According to the committee, steps have been taken to ensure devotees from the twin cities and neighbouring districts visiting the temple for blessings can have Darshan of Matha without inconvenience. While other arrangements proceeded smoothly, there was initial anxiety among devotees regarding the elephant’s participation with the Matha Ghatam in the procession.

“The elephant will participate in the Bonalu procession of Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple, Sabzimandi, on Sunday (20 July) and on Monday (21 July) in the Old City Bonalu Procession of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram,” informed SP Kranti Kumar, Temple Committee Organising Secretary.

The Bonalu festival commenced earlier this month with MaahaAbhishekam to Sri Mahankali Matha and Kalasha Sthapana, followed by Dwajarohana. It will conclude on 21 July, after the PotharajuSwagatham and Rangam, when the Matha Ghatam will be taken out in a procession on a fully decorated elephant, Lakshmi. The 11-day festival officially ends on 22 July with ‘AshthadalaPhadapadmaradhanPavithrosthavam’.

Meanwhile, the Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza, Old City, has also made all necessary arrangements for the festival. Temple committee member K Venkatesh stated that the temple annually witnesses a large congregation of devotees, and arrangements are in place with the help of various departments. “These Bonalu festivities witness a congregation of devotees not only from the City, but from across neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and also Tamil Nadu. Hence, we are ensuring all the arrangements are in place,” he said.

Venkatesh added, “The tradition of Lal Darwaza Bonalu celebrations began during the time of Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. This year the celebrations will complete 117 years. History shows that many kings, politicians and ministers offered silk garments and jewellery to the goddess. The tradition of presenting silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the government is being continued.”

On Friday, Hyderabad district collector Harichandana, along with other officers, visited the Lal Darwaza temple. They reviewed the security and traffic arrangements being made for the Bonalu festival, which will be held on Sunday.

Police officials have coordinated with several other departments, including endowments, revenue, electricity, waterworks, R&B, and GHMC, to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

A review was conducted on arrangements for law and order, traffic, queue lines for devotees, medical facilities, barricading, media points, electricity, and water supply. All concerned departments were instructed to make appropriate arrangements to prevent any inconvenience to devotees.