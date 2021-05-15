Strictly observe Covid norms, Kishan Reddy appeals to people

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy appealed to people, and in particular people aged below 40 years to strictly observe Covid guidelines to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said 70 per cent of the people taking admissions in hospitals for Covid treatment during the second wave are below the age groups of 40 years.

He said that the Centre is doing everything possible to augment oxygen, medicines, ventilators to provide the much-needed relief to assist the State governments. However, he said that it is the State governments, which should ensure proper utilisation of the resources to avoid unfortunate incidents that took place in Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital, Tirupati, in which, 11 patients were died due to oxygen shortage.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is overseeing the planned production of Covid vaccines in the country. "About 16 companies have been gearing up to produce multiple vaccines of 300 crore doses starting from May to December this year, for the vaccination of the entire population in the country." For this, the companies have informed the Centre about the scheduled stepping up the production of vaccines on monthly basis. Besides, the Centre is also preparing to clear proposals within 24 hours to the foreign entities coming to produce their vaccines within the country. Also, trying to import, in addition to the domestic production.

However, people should cooperate with the Centre and the State governments and strictly follow Covid norms in the fight against the virus, he said.

Responding to a question, the Minister said that the Centre has to receive any oxygen demand forecast reports seeking its help after the first wave of the Covid.

Because "no one could foresee the intensity of the second wave resulting in the oxygen requirement shot up three times," he said. But the Centre has taken immediate steps to increase oxygen production and speedy transportation by oxygen trains, airlifting using military aircraft, and by road.

Kishan Reddy said that the Union Home Secretary had called the Telangana Chief Secretary and conveyed that stopping the ambulances coming with patients on the State borders was against the law. Expressing concern over the reported interference of the Andhra Pradesh government on the freedom of the press, he said, "It should be avoided, and assured that he would take up theissue with the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar."