Strive hard to bring BJP to power in TS, Sunil Bansal exhorts cadre

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal asked the rank and file of the party cadre to work with a single agenda of bringing BJP to power in Telangana.

Sunil Bansal kickstarted interactions with the State level parliamentary in-charge and key leaders on Wednesday. On Thursday, as part of meeting, the key leaders of each parliamentary constituency in Telangana, he held a meeting with the leaders of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said he will be touring all 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State to interact with the key leaders.

To strengthen the party from the polling booth level, it was decided to hold 9,000 corner meetings in the villages in the coming two months.

The BJP leader is taking stock of the prevailing political scenario from the local leaders and explaining to them how the party had come to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time. He is also briefing them about how the party had rolled out its strategies to win the election for the second term in UP. Besides, stressing how important strengthening the party organizationally, right from the polling booth level would yield much-needed dividends to the party in Telangana.

The national leadership of the party has dispatched Sunil Bansal to Telangana following a key role he had played in the saffron party coming to power in UP for the second time.

Against this backdrop, Sunil Bansal will be overseeing the strengthening of the party in Telangana. Leading the rank and file of the party and preparing them for the coming assembly elections to take on the BRS.

As part of the same, the party has devised road maps to first strengthen the party's organisational structure in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Earlier, on Thursday, he joined the State BJP leaders have paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary at the State party headquarters. Sunil Bansal recalled the services of the Vivekananda and remained an inspiration to the youth.