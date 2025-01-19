STT Global to invest Rs 3,500 crore in TG

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in Telangana, the state government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a renowned data solutions company to establish an AI centre in Hyderabad.

The ST Telemedia Global Data Centers India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a leading provider of data centre solutions, entered into an agreement with the Telangana government to set up a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Meerkhanpet, Mucherla region of Hyderabad.

The AI-ready data centre, to be established with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, will have a targeted capacity of up to 100 MW, along with ample scalability for future growth, making it one of the largest data centre projects in the country.

On the second day of the Singapore tour, the official delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met with the company's management and finalized the deal to invest in and establish the AI centre.

The STT GDC India Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India’s digital transformation and emphasized Telangana’s emergence as a preferred destination for global technology infrastructure.

Welcoming the decision, the Chief Minister said, "I congratulate STT Global on this decision. Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centers." State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu remarked, "Telangana Rising is clearly unstoppable now. STT GDC’s decision to invest in Telangana is a testament to the state’s robust ecosystem and forward-thinking policies. We are confident that Hyderabad will play a significant role in the ongoing AI-led digital transformation across the globe."

Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, stated, "This collaboration demonstrates our shared goal of promoting economic growth, creating jobs, and building a sustainable digital future."

STT GDC India’s expansion in Telangana is part of its broader vision to achieve a design capacity of 1 GW across India in the next decade, with a projected decadal investment of approximately USD 3.2 billion.

The company currently operates a data centre in HITEC City, Hyderabad, and this new campus will further strengthen its presence in the state. The STT Global Data Centres India is a majority-owned subsidiary of the ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Singapore. Additionally, the Telangana Rising delegation engaged with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the key initiatives and invited the Singaporean industry to invest in the state. The SSIA responded positively, with a large delegation scheduled to visit Hyderabad later this year to explore investment opportunities.