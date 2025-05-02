Students Excel at Sphoorthy's “Lingua Fiesta”; Freshman Magazine “Abhiyanta” Unveiled

Live
Highlights
Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the vibrant “Lingua Fiesta,” a literary festival that brought together students from 12 top Hyderabad colleges....
Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the vibrant “Lingua Fiesta,” a literary festival that brought together students from 12 top Hyderabad colleges. With contests like Debate, Turn Coat, Spell Bee, Poetry Recitation, and Slogan Writing, the event spotlighted young literary talent.
Dignitaries including Secretary Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Guest Dr. T.V. Rajaiah praised the initiative. A key highlight was the launch of the Freshman Department’s magazine Abhiyanta, featuring student and faculty contributions.
Organized by the English Department, Lingua Fiesta celebrated language, creativity, and confidence, leaving students inspired and rewarded with cash prizes for their achievements.
