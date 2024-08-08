Students injured as school bus overturns

Hyderabad: Students from a private school sustained injuries when their school bus overturned at Katedan in Mailardevpally. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence, resulting in injuries to the students.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening when a bus from Pioneer Concept High School, located in Manikanta Hills, Katedan, overturned. The bus was picking up students from the school to drop them off at home. The driver, Adil, parked the bus on an elevated spot within the school premises and disembarked after applying the handbrake.

As students boarded the bus to go home, it moved in reverse and hit a car before overturning. Hearing the students’ screams, the locals quickly responded and rescued the children.

The police reported that 30 students were on the bus at the time, with several sustaining injuries. The overturned bus was later removed with the help of a JCB.

The police confirmed that the accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence and registered a case, initiating an investigation. Fortunately, no severe injuries were reported, averting a major disaster.