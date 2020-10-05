Students protest at JNTU Hyderabad demanding cancellation of exams

Tension prevailed in front of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) after students protested over the conduct of exams during COVID-19 crisis. They demanded the varsity to promote first to third-year students based on their past academic performance.

The JNTU staff closed the university gates when the students tried to enter the premises. However, some of the students climbed up the gates and entered the varsity. The students alleged that IIT and NIT have scrapped the exams and promoted the students and demanded the JNTUH administration to follow the same.

The police reached the spot and arrested some of the students. They are trying to pacify the students and bring the situation under control.

The JNTUH has released the timetable for supplementary and regular students. The supplementary exams for all the BTech and Bpharm courses will be held in mid-October and for all the regular students of PG, BTech, Bpharm and MBA students will be held in November first week.