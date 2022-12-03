Students Protest at the University of Hyderabad over Rape Attempt of foreign student

Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) are protesting the alleged sexual harassment of an international student (woman) by a university professor on Friday. On Saturday, students gathered at the university's main gate, demanding justice for the victim and the immediate suspension of the professor. The protesting students claimed that, despite the gravity of the situation, the university's registrar ignored their calls when the incident occurred on campus.







On Friday night, the student community gathered in support of the student. It later appealed to all students, teaching and non-teaching campus community members to gather at the main gate on December 3.





According to DCP Madhapur, K Shilpavalli, the accused was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (assaults or uses criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it is likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).