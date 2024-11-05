Students thank CM Revanth for increasing diet, cosmetic charges

Hyderabad: Following the enhancement of diet and cosmetic charges by the State government recently, the students of the Social Welfare Hostels called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and thanked him for taking such a big decision for the welfare of student community.

Under the leadership of Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar, a group of welfare hostel students visited the CM’s residence at Jubilee Hills on Monday. The students expressed gratitude to Revanth Reddy for increasing the diet and cosmetic charges.

When the CM enquired about the problems, the students requested to construct own hostel buildings. In a quick response, the Revanth Reddy made the promise of construction of own hostel building after acquiring the land from local authorities.

Interacting with the students, the CM said that the education system has been neglected in the last ten years.

“The People’s Government will introduce revolutionary changes in the education system soon. The government has already decided to provide free power supply to all government schools and colleges,” he added.

He said, “The Skill University has been established to provide skill development training to the youth. The ITSs will be converted into ATCs (Advanced Technology Centres).

The government already announced to set up a sports university soon. Youth organisations should take proactive steps to encourage school enrollment among dropouts, aiming to reduce dropout rates in both schools and colleges. Supporting education for all young people is a crucial responsibility, and it should not be neglected. Additionally, drug abuse, including the use of substances like ganja, poses a serious threat to society. It is essential for youth to steer clear of drug addiction, safeguarding both their future and the well-being of their communities.” Students and unemployed youth should get ready for competitive exams, the CM said, appealing to the youth not to fall prey to the provocative comments made by the political leaders.

“Both education and social consciousness are important for students. Educated people will always benefit. Those who serve society with social consciousness become heroes in our society,” he added. The CM also appealed to the teachers to organise group discussions to impart social awareness along with education in the schools. All the students should pursue higher studies and participate in the rebuilding of the Telangana State.