Stung by Revanth’s jibe, Bandi dubs GOP ‘Italy National Cong’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly countered Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks, labelling the BJP as the “British Janata Party.” In a post shared on his social media handle X on Monday, Sanjay Kumar argued that it was, in fact, the Congress that was founded by a British officer, not the BJP. He alleged that Congress has now transformed into what he termed the “Italian National Congress,” pointing to the party’s leadership links abroad.

The Minister reminded that Mahatma Gandhi had suggested dissolving the Congress after India attained independence, as he believed its role was complete. According to Sanjay Kumar, the people of India are now rejecting Congress, thereby fulfilling Gandhi’s vision. He further criticised Congress for lamenting over issues such as the naming of MGNREGA, while ignoring Gandhi’s true ideals.

Sanjay Kumar described Congress’s rhetoric on “divide and rule” as ironic, claiming that the party has consistently divided people along caste and religious lines to secure votes. He said this practice has weakened social unity and perpetuated divisions in society.

Contrasting Congress’s approach, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the BJP’s governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” He pointed out that welfare schemes such as housing, ration distribution, and cooking gas connections are being delivered to the poor across communities, without discrimination based on religion. He asserted that the BJP is working to dismantle what he called the “slave mentality” nurtured by Congress over the past 70 years.

In a sharp personal remark on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enrolling in a leadership programme offered by Harvard University, Sanjay Kumar suggested that a new course on politics should be introduced at Skills University, with CM Revanth Reddy as its first student.