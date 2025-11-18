Sub-Junior National Judo Championship begins in LB Indoor Stadium

The Sub-Junior National Judo Championship has launched with enthusiasm at the LB Indoor Stadium, where the event will run for three days. The competition was inaugurated by Mettu Saikumar, Chairman of the Telangana Judo Association, alongside Kailesh Yadav, President of the Judo Association. Athletes from various states and Union Territories have gathered to participate.





As part of the opening ceremony, the culture of Telangana was highlighted through vibrant women's dances performed to the traditional song "Bonala." Mettu Saikumar expressed his commitment to providing young athletes in Telangana with significant opportunities to excel, stating, "We aim to enhance the recognition of judo alongside other sports at both national and international levels."





The event also saw the awarding of the prizes by Rohin Reddy, reinforcing the championship's dedication to celebrating talent in judo.