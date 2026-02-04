Suchirindia Foundation: Sir C.V. Raman Young Genius Awards 2026 at Ravindrabharathi

Hyderabad, February 4, 2026: Suchirindia Foundation proudly announced the winners of its 33rd National and State-Level Science Talent Search Examination and the prestigious Sir C.V. Raman Young Genius Awards. The much-awaited results mark another milestone in the Foundation’s long-standing mission to identify, nurture, and celebrate young scientific talent across the states.

A flagship initiative of Suchirindia Foundation, the awards reflect its vision of inspiring young minds to dream bigger and think smarter. For over three decades, the Foundation has been at the forefront of discovering exceptional student talent through a unique competitive examination covering multiple academic disciplines.

Grand Awards Ceremony

To honour the achievements of these young prodigies, the Foundation will host the Sir C.V. Raman Young Genius Awards Ceremony at the prestigious Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

This year’s examination witnessed remarkable participation, with over 50,000 students from more than 500 schools across the state. The awards will recognise outstanding performers including:

• 20 Gold Medallists

• 20 National Rankers

• 20 State Rankers

• 450 District Rankers

• 10 Chathralaya Puraskar awardees

• 11 Guru Brahma Award recipients

These honours celebrate not only meritorious students but also institutions and teachers who have played a pivotal role in shaping young minds.

The event is expected to attract an audience of nearly 2,000 attendees, including distinguished dignitaries, intellectuals, educators, parents, and students. The ceremony will also feature an engaging motivational session by renowened speaker and Psychiatrist Mr. Sudheer Sandra.

About Suchirindia Foundation

Suchirindia Foundation is the social responsibility arm of Suchirindia Infratech (P) Limited, a prominent infrastructure organisation. Guided by a vision of building a progressive and inclusive society, the Foundation actively undertakes social welfare initiatives across education, rural development, and community empowerment.

Among its notable initiatives are the annual Sankalp Divas celebrations, village development programmes, educational infrastructure support, medical camps, and recognition of social reformers and change-makers. The Foundation has previously honoured eminent personalities such as Anna Hazare, Sunderlal Bahuguna, Prakash Amte, and Dr. Kiran Bedi.

Legacy of the CV Raman Young Genius Awards

Initiated in 1994, the Sir C.V. Raman Young Genius Awards are among India’s most distinctive platforms for recognising young academic talent. The programme encourages students to excel in education and develop confidence, curiosity, and a spirit of innovation.

Aligned with the Foundation’s motto “Utthishta Bharatha”, the initiative aims to motivate students to rise, excel, and contribute meaningfully to society. Over the years, the awards have inspired thousands of students and parents to participate in talent examinations that enhance academic performance and intellectual growth.

The 2026 awards ceremony is expected to further strengthen the culture of excellence and inspire the next generation of achievers.