Sudden rainfall news has come in Hyderabad!

The weather in Hyderabad for today is going to be a bit cloudy with some chances of rain happening in different parts of the city. According to the weather forecast, there might also be thunderstorms for the day.

A few districts have received similar news. The news is about having light rainfall in Hyderabad and in their own regions as well. This weather may continue for about a few days or a whole week. The advantage of this weather is that people will be more cold in summers and will feel comfortable.

Though, the authorities have asked citizens to be careful whole going outside because there might be a bit of lightening and strong winds with rain. This may cause traffic and waterlogging.

The weather news shows that this sudden weather change has happened due to unstable weather conditions. It is possible that rain might not fall continuously throught the days but it can start at any time of the day, even strong rain can come.

Not every area will be having the same amount of rain. Some places in Hyderabad might have gentle rain and some places might have heavy rainfall.

At the end, it is advised to stay careful throught this week because of this sudden weather change. Having an umbrella is quite essential.