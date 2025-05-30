Sudha Reddy’s ‘Beauty With A Purpose Gala’ Unites Miss World 2025 Delegates at Mon Amour Palais

Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy hosted the Miss World 2025 delegates at her exquisite Mon Amour Palais for the ‘Beauty With A Purpose Gala.’ The event celebrated Telangana’s culture and global humanitarianism with a theme of ‘Midnight Pearls.’ Guests enjoyed a luxurious fusion menu blending Indian, Asian, and European cuisines amid elegant white-and-gold décor inspired by Hyderabad’s “City of Pearls.”

Performances included classical percussion and a delegate flashmob, highlighting global unity. The gala honoured impactful social initiatives, reinforcing Miss World’s mission. Sudha Reddy’s vision beautifully combined cultural pride and philanthropic spirit, creating an unforgettable night of compassion and elegance.