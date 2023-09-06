Sulking BRS netas pin hope on KTR for remedy to woes

Hyderabad: The sulking leaders in the BRS are pinning hopes on the party working president KT Rama Rao for redress of their grievances even as the Minister was busy with investment meets in his foreign tour.

The party leaders in more than 20 constituencies have been unhappy over the candidates announced by the leadership and wanted them to be changed for better results. In some constituencies the party has denied tickets to sitting members and in some the local leaders insisted on changing the incumbent.

The issue of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is still pending with the party leadership. Sources said it will be resolved after the return of KTR. Along with himself, Mynmpally wants ticket for his son from Medak constituency. He had vented his ire on Minister T Harish Rao after his son could not get the ticket. The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, during a press conference had said if leaders are unhappy they can leave the party.

Similarly, the former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah is waiting for the BRS working president’s arrival .The MLA is upset with the ticket given to Kadiyam Srihari. There were reports of Rajaiah leaving the party as he had shared the dais in a community-based meeting. Sources said the BRS MLA was waiting to have a word with the minister.

The Patancheru ticket aspirant from the party Nilam Madhu Mudiraj who is also upset for not being given the ticket is also waiting for the BRS leader. He had recently come to Pragathi Bhavan along with Minister T Harish Rao, where he was assured of sorting out the issue after Rama Rao returns from the US trip.

The BRS working president is on foreign visit and busy with meetings to get investments to the State. Sources said he will be returning in a couple of days.

Several other leaders, including Jangaon MLA MutireddyYadagiri Reddy are also waiting for the BRS working president to return and seek his blessings. The BRS has kept the Jangaon seat pending; there are speculations that the MLA will be denied the ticket.

There are some leaders who want the party to re-consider the candidates. The party leaders in Uppal don’t want the ticket to be given to B Lakshma Reddy. In Mahbubabad they don’t want ticket to Shankar Naik, in Kodada they don’t want the ticket to be given to BollamMallaiah Yadav, in Ramagundam the leaders were against K Chander. It was Rama Rao who had pacified the leaders and made them to fall in line in the previous elections and the leaders expect that this time also he would do the same.