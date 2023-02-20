Sunday-Funday: Musical fountain turns a delight for eyes and ears

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, thousands of visitors thronged the Tank Bund for Sunday-Funday yesterday evening. The major attraction which enthused the visitors was the recently inaugurated musical fountain at Hussain Sagar Lake. The excitement was palpable among denizens as they visited along with their families and friends who had their first glimpse of the first of its kind musical floating fountain.

The Sunday-Funday event is a carnival-like air prevails on the 1.5-km stretch with families sitting down on the benches, clicking selfies and photographs etc. The major attraction in the event was the floating fountain and the illuminated state-of-art Telangana Secretariat which is under construction. People were seen taking photographs alongside the Buddha statue and Secretariat. Moreover, at the time the musical fountain started, the people were amazed to watch India's largest musical floating fountain in Hyderabad.

Unlike weekdays with traffic snarls, on Sunday makeshift shops selling toys, snacks, trinkets and a higher number of ice cream carts pop up on the pavement making it look like a fairground with the gazebo overlooking the lake bathed in colourful lights. Along with music, shopping, and a plethora of other activities attracted the visitors.

The visitors also enjoyed the joy ride in the recently launce electric double-decker buses.

As part of the event, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) also distributed free saplings to individuals with an eye on promoting environmental causes and oneness with nature. Recently, HMDA launched India's largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar Lake, near NTR Marg and hundreds thronged the area to watch the fountain. It was played four times for about 15 minutes with a gap of an hour, starting from 7 pm till 10 pm.

The unique floating fountain is with a length of 180 meters, 10 meters wide and a height of 90 meters. It is built with a cost of Rs 17 crore. The fountain includes three sets of lasers to showcase various themes, fog to create a cloud effect along with music and nearly 800 jet high-powered nozzles and 880 underwater LED lights to create a dynamic effect.

The Sunday-Funday debuted on August 29 at Tank Bund and October 17 at Charminar. The events became an instant hit as many families started thronging these heritage precincts. It was not held for the last several weeks owing to several reasons.