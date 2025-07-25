Sunrise High School to Host Grand Alumni Sports Ceremony on July 27

Sunrise High School, Mehdipatnam, will host a grand Alumni Sports Ceremony on July 27, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The event will bring together 1,500–2,000 attendees, including international alumni, current students, and families. Highlights include student performances and a tribute to the late Mrs. Adeeb Muneer Saheba (1945–2025), a cherished educator whose legacy lives on through generations of Sunrise achievers.

Principal Mrs. Simeen Muneer invites all to “honour a legacy of love and transformation.” The ceremony promises to celebrate the school’s vibrant past and bright future with heartfelt memories and community spirit.