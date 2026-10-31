Supreme Court verdict clears way for Miyapur land takeover

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the officials have swiftly started the process of acquiring about 550 acres of government land under Miyapur survey numbers 100 and 101 in Serilingampalli revenue mandal of Rangareddy district as the district collector C Narayan Reddy said that about 400 acres of land is already fenced.

The Collector informed that the government will not touch the residential colonies which have come up in the area after consultation with the government.

The Rangareddy district collector Narayana Reddy inspected these lands worth thousands of crores of rupees on Friday, along with officials of revenue and HMDA . The collector said that 400 acres were already fenced and the remaining land needs to be fenced.

He said that this was the long legal dispute that has been going on for almost 30 years since the 1995 Land Grabbing Case (LGC) has been permanently ended with a historic verdict by the Supreme Court.

As the Supreme Court has made it clear that the land belongs to the government, the land inspection and acquisition supervision was undertaken under the by the district collector.

The collector said that the Supreme Court has given a land mark judgement in the survey no 100 and 101. “As per the court orders we will implement. We thank Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and MN Sundereshan for this judgement for the peope of the state. This is the case, which was in the court for 23 long years through Civil appeal 10699 of 2013. As per the judgement, the 550 acres land belongs government. All the private claims on the land are bogus and have no right on these lands,” said Narayan Reddy.

The collector said that in the year 2003, the land was allotted to HMDA and the existing vacant land is in HMDA control. The total extent of land available is 400 acres and in the remaining land some colonies have come up. The already built Structures will not have any legal problems and the people living there need not worry.

The collector further said that now the survey officials will properly take up the survey and fencing will also be done. He informed that the State government had taken special permission and erected fencing before final judgement. He also said that the government had appointed senior advocates with our total strength we strongly argued in the Supreme Court. The title will be available in settlement record.

The collector said that during Nizams era, Jagir lands were used for maintaining military and land revenue from this will be used for their welfare. The Nizams farman also said this is Jagir. The lands at Miyapur also were also jagir lands. Government declared these lands as ‘Poramboku land’ and in 1949 itself Jagir was abolished and they became government lands.

The collector said that the Supreme Court has observed that from 1950-51, some had written names without valid procedure. As per the estimates, the land value is around Rs 50,000 crore. He said that the HMDA will go as per the orders of the government.

He said that after this judgement, there are some subsequent cases will follow up. “Judgement has come. First we will focus on land settlement. We got 550 acres. Solution for remaining lands will be taken after consultation with the government on the issue of houses being constructed by people,” said Narayan Reddy.