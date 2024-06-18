Suresh Reddy appointed BRS Parliamentary party leader

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday appointed senior leader KR Suresh Reddy as the leader of the BRS Parliamentary and party’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha.

The BRS chief KCR has written separate letters to Rajya Sabha secretary general and Lok Sabha secretary general that KR Suresh Reddy will be the leader of the party in the place of K Keshav Rao, who had joined the Congress party recently.

The BRS has no representation in Lok Sabha by virtue of zero seats in the recently held elections.