Survey reveals significant lack of awareness regarding Udan Yatri Cafe among airport passengers

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has uncovered strikingly low levels of awareness among passengers regarding the newly launched Udan Yatri Cafe. The union released the findings of a comprehensive feedback study involving 2,800 travellers to evaluate the visibility and accessibility of this affordable initiative introduced under the UDAN scheme at Hyderabad airport.

The data indicates a major communication gap as only 26 per cent of passengers, amounting to 720 individuals, were aware of the facility. Conversely, a significant 74 per cent, or 2,080 respondents, stated they had no knowledge of its existence. This suggests that despite the positive intent of providing budget friendly options, the initiative lacks necessary visibility.

Among the minority who knew of the cafe, 45 per cent learned about it through drivers or informal sources, highlighting the critical role of transport workers in information sharing. Approximately 20 per cent were informed by airport staff, while social media accounted for 15 per cent and signboards for only 10 per cent. Official announcements proved the least effective, reaching just 5 per cent of those surveyed. Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU, noted that while app-based workers are bridging the gap, official channels such as signage and announcements remain inadequate. Passengers pointed out that the current outlet is situated near the check-in hall, whereas most travellers spend their waiting time near boarding gates.

This limited visibility has left even some airport staff unaware of the service. Consequently, passengers suggested opening more outlets in high footfall areas and installing digital displays across the terminal. There is also a strong demand for increased awareness campaigns to ensure budget travellers, students, and senior citizens can benefit. Salauddin emphasised that improving accessibility will enhance the overall travel experience, asserting that TGPWU will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure these people friendly services reach those who need them most. Ensuring the success of the Udan Yatri Cafe requires a strategic shift in how the airport communicates such value-added services to its diverse passenger base.