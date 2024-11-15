Survey staff turn a blind eye towards apartment dwellers

Hyderabad: In the ongoing door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC), families residing in apartments are being overlooked. They are seen anxious and expressing their concerns as the surveyors only placed a single sticker and conducted a survey for just one family per entire apartment complex.

According to families, the enumerators are only placing a single sticker on the entire apartment complex and conducting a survey for just one family. Each family in an apartment building has different socio-economic backgrounds, educational levels, employment statuses, political affiliations, and caste identities. By surveying only one family, the initiative is leading to an incomplete survey.

Residents of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations in Jubilee Hills have expressed concerns that the surveyors are failing to conduct a thorough survey. Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony, Shaikpet and a member of the Forum, stated, “The enumerators tasked with the door-to-door survey are neglecting many families in the apartment complex. Typically, only one family, usually the owner’s family, is surveyed, while the others are ignored.”

Sohail emphasised the critical importance of ensuring that the socio-economic survey is conducted thoroughly. He pointed out that senior officers and those in charge bear the responsibility of overseeing a comprehensive survey. “The higher-ups must direct them for a door-to-door approach. By doing so, they can ensure that the survey is conducted comprehensively,” he said.

Similarly, this issue has been observed in various areas across the city. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sri Colony in Neredmet crossroads said, “In my multi-storey apartment, there are 10 families, yet the survey was conducted for just one specific family, leaving the others overlooked. When I inquired with the enumerator about the survey for the remaining residents, the staff mentioned that only one survey sticker was placed on the door and then walked away,” Naresh highlighted.

A majority of families residing in apartments raised the similar issue with The Hans India.

Additionally, the survey has encountered another significant issue concerning the door numbers. Residentshave highlighted that door numbers featuring obliques were not taken into account during the survey. Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of the Old City and spokesperson for the TDP's state minority wing, stated, “In the city, particularly in the Old City areas, there are numerous door numbers with obliques, such as 20-5-100/A, 20-5-100/B, and others like 17-5-300/1, 17-5-300/2. However, the survey is only addressing 20-5-100 and 17-5-300, completely overlooking the door numbers with obliques,” Ahmed explained.