Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Wows Hyderabad on Friday, Final Aerial Display on December 8

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force captivated spectators with a breathtaking aerial performance over Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday. Following this successful display, the team is set to take to the skies once again on December 8, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, offering another thrilling airshow that will feature intricate maneuvers and precision flying.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, established in 1996, is Asia's only nine- aircraft aerobatic formation and one of the few such teams globally. Over the years, the team has earned its reputation with more than 700 performances in India and across the world, including international airshows in countries like China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

Operating nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, the team executes daring stunts with remarkable synchronization, maintaining a formation as close as 5 meters apart. The team is led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, with Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik serving as the Deputy Leader.

The skilled pilots, including Squadron Leaders Jasdeep Singh, Himkhush Chandel, Ankit Vashisth, Vishnu, Diwakar Sharma, and Gaurav Patel, along with Wing Commanders Rajesh Kajla, Arjun Patel, Kuldeep Hooda, and Allen George, deliver flawless aerial performances.

The technical support behind the team is provided by Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi and Squadron Leader Sandeep Dhayal, ensuring the smooth operation of the aircraft. The team's doctor, Squadron Leader Sudharshan, and Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu, who also serves as the team’s commentator and administrator, complete the team’s personnel.

The Hawk Mk 132 aircraft flown by the team are integral to training fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and are manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), showcasing India’s advancements in aerospace technology.





Recently, these aircraft have been equipped with locally developed smoke pods that create vibrant displays of the Indian national flag’s colors — saffron, white, and green — during the performances. This addition enhances the visual spectacle and symbolizes India’s growing capabilities in aviation.

The aerial display in Hyderabad is part of the Indian Air Force's Outreach Programme, aiming to promote public engagement and raise awareness of the IAF's strength and technological progress.