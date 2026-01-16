Suspect arrested for vandalism at Puranapul temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have arrested the suspect involved in damaging a flexi banner and an idol in a temple premises at Puranapul, which triggered tension in the area.

Police announced late on Thursday night that they achieved a breakthrough within 24 hours of the incident at Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma Temple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendra Nagar, said that police are currently investigating the case and interrogating the suspect to collect further evidence. This operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Police are likely to announce details of the progress in the investigation later on Friday.

Meanwhile, police conducted a flag march in the Purnapul area to instil confidence among people.

Personnel of the City Armed Reserve, along with Rapid Action Force, conducted the flag march with riot gear.

Heavy police deployment continued in Purnapul and the surrounding areas, which are considered communally sensitive.

Police said the situation remained peaceful in the area. No untoward incident was reported after Wednesday night's vandalism at two religious structures and the clash between a mob and police.

Police stepped up patrolling in the area in view of Friday prayers. Senior officials were monitoring the situation.

Police have registered cases in connection with the vandalism at a temple premises and the subsequent attack by a mob on a religious structure.

According to police, an unidentified individual entered the temple on Wednesday night and partially damaged a flexi banner and an idol in the temple veranda.

Following this incident, a mob of approximately 300 people gathered and vandalised a nearby 'Chilla'. They also attacked the police personnel who were trying to bring the situation under control. Four police personnel sustained severe injuries in this attack.

A separate case has been registered in connection with the attacks on police personnel and vandalising the religious structure.

Investigating officers have identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage and videos. Stringent legal action will be taken against them, the police said.

The DCP clarified that only the flexi and the idol in the Puranapool Darwaza Mysamma Temple veranda were partially damaged in this incident. The idols in the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbha Gudi) are safe.

"The offender did not enter the main temple. There is absolutely no truth to the rumours being spread that the main idol was destroyed," the DCP said.