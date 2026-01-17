Suspect nabbed following temple vandalism in Old City

Hyderabad: Afterthe incident of Mysamma temple at the Puranapul Darwaza, the city police arrested the suspect involved in the incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

The city police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident that took place at Mysamma Temple near Puranapul Darwaza on Wednesday night. The arrest comes after an investigation into the events surrounding the incident, which had raised concern among local residents. Police officials said that further inquiries are ongoing to determine the motive and any possible accomplices.

The identity of the accused was not revealed by the police officials. According to police, the suspect had allegedly damaged a flexi banner and an idol placed in the temple veranda.

Responding immediately to the incident, the Kamatipura police registered a case. The suspect was identified and nabbed within 24 hours of the incident by the Kamatipura police. He is being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation to collect more evidence, said the DCP, Rajendranagar.

The DCP said, following this incident, a mob of approximately 300 people gathered and vandalised a nearby Chilla. They also attacked the police personnel, who were trying to bring the situation under control. Four police personnel sustained severe injuries in the attack. A separate case has been registered in connection with the attacks on police personnel and vandalising the religious structure.

Investigating officers identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage and videos. Stringent legal action will be taken against them.

The police clarified that only the flexi and plaster of paris idol in the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma Temple veranda were partially damaged in this incident. The idols in the sanctum sanctorum are safe. The offender has not entered inside the main temple. There is absolutely no truth to the rumors being spread that the main idol was destroyed.

Hyderabad police appealed to the citizens not to believe such malicious propaganda. Currently, the situation in the area is completely under control. Citizens are requested not to panic.

“Police said stringent legal action will be taken against those spreading fake news about the incident on social media, as well as against anyone who takes the law into their own hands and disrupts public orde

Meanwhile, on Friday, the city police conducted a flag march to maintain law and order. The march took place in Tappachabutra and Kulsumpura areas ahead of Shab-e-Meraj.

As a precaution measure, senior officers led the march to reassure local residents. DCP South West Zone G Chandra Mohan and Goshamahal ACP S Sudarshan, supervised the operation.

Meanwhile, police teams moved through sensitive streets and interacted with the public in the Old City.

Moreover, police officials said the flag march aimed to prevent any unrest. At the same time, authorities deployed extra forces in vulnerable pockets. In addition, night patrolling has increased across nearby areas.

Furthermore, officials confirmed that strict vigilance remains in place. Police are closely monitoring the situation to stop any disturbance. If needed, teams will take immediate preventive action.