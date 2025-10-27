SVEEP ramps up voter awareness in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Toenhance voter awareness and encourage higher voter turnout, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities are being intensified across the 61–Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

Under SVEEP, the election authors have displayed a giant awareness balloon at Krishnakant Park, Yousufguda, to motivate voters. Featuring messages ‘Date of Poll (11-11-2025)’ and ‘I vote for sure’ in English, Telugu, and Urdu, it urges citizens to strengthen democracy through voting.

On Sunday, as part of these efforts, a vibrant voter awareness programme was organised at Sri Sarada Degree College for Women, Yella Reddy Guda, focusing on empowering young women to become informed and responsible voters. The initiative aimed to instill a deeper understanding of democratic participation among youth, especially first-time voters. Students were educated on new voter registration procedures, voter ID corrections, and the use of the Voter Helpline App to facilitate greater inclusion in the electoral process.

“Demonstrations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems were conducted to build confidence in transparent and reliable voting mechanisms,” said an officer.

Adding that awareness was also created on the cVIGIL App, encouraging students to play an active role in ensuring free and fair elections by reporting any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

A creative highlight of the programme was an interactive ‘Snake and Ladder’ game (Vaikunthapali), symbolising the journey of democracy. Each step on the board represented a responsible vote, reinforcing the message: ‘Every vote shapes our future — choose your steps wisely.’ The event concluded with students taking the Voter’s Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold democratic values.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has been personally monitoring the progress of SVEEP initiatives in the constituency and guiding the SVEEP Nodal Officer, CVO Abdul Wakil to ensure impactful implementation.

“Creating awareness among youth and first-time voters plays a vital role in strengthening democracy. SVEEP activities are instrumental in increasing voter turnout and promoting active civic participation. For democracy to thrive, every citizen must become a conscious voter and exercise their right to vote,” said Karnan.

Meanwhile, the randomisation of supplementary Ballot Units (BUs) to be used for the bye-election was carried out on Sunday at Victory Playground, Chaderghat.

The randomisation process was conducted under the supervision of the DEO RV Karnan, in the presence of representatives from various political parties. Following the randomization, Ballot Units were allocated for use in the upcoming bye-election. GHMC Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil and other officials were present during the programme.