Swachh Sunday drive cleans 70 parks in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Reinforcing its commitment to urban sanitation under the 99 Days of Action – Public Governance Progress Plan, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation successfully conducted the third week Swachh Sunday drive across public parks, mobilising widespread community participation.

The initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and civic responsibility saw active involvement from Swachh Saathis, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The drive was organised across multiple parks, turning them into hubs of collective action and awareness. In addition to large scale cleaning activities, sanitation awareness programmes were held to emphasise the importance of maintaining clean, green, and healthy surroundings. Officials urged citizens to take ownership of their local environments and actively contribute to community development.

According to Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) Raghu Prasad, nearly 34 metric tonnes of waste was collected and cleared from 70 parks during the drive.