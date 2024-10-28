Swadeshi Mela concludes on a grand note at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the importance of supporting local products, explaining how promoting and utilising locally made goods strengthens the State's economy and provides substantial employment opportunities to small, local businesses.

He said this while addressing the concluding day of the Swadeshi Mela, organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, on Sunday at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad.

Jupally Krishna Rao attended as the Chief Guest, along with Satish, All India Co-Organiser of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

The Minister emphasised the Telangana government's commitment to expanding self-employment avenues and creating substantial market opportunities for locally produced goods to enhance Telangana’s identity. Rao commended Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan for organising the Swadeshi Mela to promote indigenous products and assured full support from the Telangana government for future initiatives to boost local product consumption.

Satish, praised the event’s spirit, aligned with the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement, noting that Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan are advancing a nationwide movement to promote indigenous products. The Swadeshi Mela aims to familiarise people with the uniqueness of local goods and connects various States by introducing local products from one region to another. He added that this cross State exchange through stalls not only encourages business growth but also supports local entrepreneurs. Moreover, he stated that Swadeshi Jagaran Manch actively anticipates potential challenges for Indian businesses on international platforms, making policy recommendations to protect India’s interests. This year’s Swadeshi Mela featured approximately 350 stalls, showcasing a diverse range of indigenous products from across India, from Kashmir to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and more, bringing these unique offerings to the people of Telangana. Other notable attendees included Devendra Foundation Managing Trustee T Virender Goud, Dr S Lingamurthy from Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Telangana State Convener Harish Babu, Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan State Convener G Ramesh Goud, and Swadeshi Mela Convener Indrasen Reddy.