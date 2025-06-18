Swanky Shilpa Layout flyover ready; cars set to zoom on new path soon

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art Outer Ring Road to Kondapur flyover – Shilpa Layout Phase 2, which promises to ease the traffic woes of commuters in the IT Corridor, has been completed and is planned to be inaugurated soon. The flyover was constructed worth Rs 178 crore.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan reviewed key safety features on the flyover, such as road markings and rumble strips as per IRC standards. The Commissioner ordered the engineering officers to install the rumble strips as per the IRC norms. He also visited the proposed inauguration site and instructed officials to expedite the final works, including road painting and Urban Biodiversity (UBD) plantation along the central median. The commissioner said, “All civil work has been completed at the flyover, and only beautification and greenery work remain. The flyover, constructed from ORR to Gachibowli for Rs 178 crore, will soon be open for traffic.” The Commissioner was accompanied by Project CE Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy EE Harish, Zonal SE Shankar Nayak and others.

Built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the six-lane flyover spans 1.2 kilometers and is 24 meters wide. It is the third-level flyover at the location, built above the existing Gachibowli Junction and Shilpa Layout Phase 1 flyovers.

According to GHMC, its unique feature lies in being a third-level structure constructed atop two pre-existing flyovers. Below, the Gachibowli Junction Flyover, with the Shilpa Layout Phase 1 Flyover situated above it, and now the newly constructed Phase 2 Flyover has been added on top.

The flyover will reduce the severe traffic snarls at Gachibowli Junction to a large extent. The new structure is designed to streamline traffic from the ORR towards Kondapur and Hafeezpet, reducing travel time and bypassing frequent bottlenecks at Gachibowli. It will also facilitate smoother travel between Kondapur and Shamshabad Airport, offering a more direct and less congested route to the Financial District and HITEC City.

Later, the commissioner inspected various areas in Hafizpet. During the inspection, he instructed the officers to remove the waste under the Hafizpet flyover and make it suitable for sports.

Furthermore, he instructed the officers to inspect the Eerla Cheruvu drainage diversion works and complete all pending works.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Corporator Jagadish Goud, Zonal SE Shankar Nayak, Lakes EE Narayana, Deputy Commissioner and others.