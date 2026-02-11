Swarms of mosquitoes invade city as buzzing creatures rob citizens’ sleep

Hyderabad: The city is reeling under a severe mosquito menace, leaving residents distressed and anxious about the possible outbreak of mosquito borne diseases. Over the past one to two weeks, the mosquito population has increased alarmingly across several parts of the city, particularly in suburban areas falling under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and Ranga Reddy district.

Residents complain that mosquitoes are biting relentlessly, causing rashes and severe discomfort. Many fear contracting serious diseases. The situation has worsened to the extent that it has become impossible to remain outdoors between 6 pm and 6 am. People are forced to shut doors and windows in the evenings, yet mosquitoes are reportedly reaching even the fifth floors of apartment buildings, indicating the gravity of the problem.

What has raised further concern is that this surge is occurring in February itself, much earlier than usual. Typically, mosquito intensity peaks during summer and monsoon seasons. However, the current situation reflects completely unusual conditions, alarming city dwellers.

Lack of effective mosquito control measures

Citizens allege that GHMC has failed to take effective and focused mosquito control measures. According to residents, authorities are limiting their actions to the removal of water hyacinth and other unwanted vegetation from ponds, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Despite GHMC’s claims of conducting special drives to clear garbage, long standing waste, and roadside obstructions, the mosquito population continues to rise steadily. Even in areas without open drains, nalas, or stagnant water bodies, mosquitoes are thriving. Vacant plots owned by both government and private entities are overrun with wild vegetation, turning them into breeding hubs. As a result, people living nearby are increasingly vulnerable to mosquito borne illnesses.

Health risks loom large

Health experts warn that mosquitoes are carriers of several life-threatening diseases, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus infection, filariasis, and West Nile fever.

Dengue causes high fever, severe joint pain, and a dangerous drop in platelet count. Malaria leads to fever accompanied by chills. Chikungunya results in intense joint pain, fever, and skin rashes. Zika virus infection poses serious risks to unborn babies when contracted by pregnant women. Filariasis causes swelling of the limbs and other body parts.

West Nile fever can lead to severe neurological complications such as encephalitis and meningitis

Crores spent

, but results missing

GHMC has an exclusive mosquito control mechanism, with senior entomologists working zone-wise, along with resident entomologists and supporting staff at circle and ward levels. An estimated Rs.25 to 30 crore is spent annually on salaries and mosquito control activities. However, despite this massive expenditure, effective control remains elusive.