  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Swiggy’s SNACC to deliver coffee in 15 minutes

Swiggy’s SNACC to deliver coffee in 15 minutes
x
Highlights

Swiggy’s newly launched on-demand convenience platform, SNACC, has partnered with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to offer premium coffee delivery in just 15 minutes.

Hyderabad: Swiggy’s newly launched on-demand convenience platform, SNACC, has partnered with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to offer premium coffee delivery in just 15 minutes.

The SNACC app provides users with quick access to a variety of high-quality food options, including breakfast staples, baked goods, healthy meals, beverages, and snacks.

Coffee lovers can now enjoy Blue Tokai’s popular offerings such as Americano, Cappuccino, Flat White, Iced Americano, Latte, and Vietnamese Styled Iced Coffee from the comfort of their homes.Satheesh Raman, business head at SNACC, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasising the app’s role in simplifying users’ busy lives with convenient, fast solutions.

Shivam Shahi, co-founder and COO of Blue Tokai, highlighted the importance of combining quality and speed to meet modern consumer demands. The SNACC app is designed to cater to young professionals seeking quick and reliable food delivery and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick