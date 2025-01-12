Swiggy’s SNACC to deliver coffee in 15 minutes

Hyderabad: Swiggy’s newly launched on-demand convenience platform, SNACC, has partnered with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to offer premium coffee delivery in just 15 minutes.

The SNACC app provides users with quick access to a variety of high-quality food options, including breakfast staples, baked goods, healthy meals, beverages, and snacks.

Coffee lovers can now enjoy Blue Tokai’s popular offerings such as Americano, Cappuccino, Flat White, Iced Americano, Latte, and Vietnamese Styled Iced Coffee from the comfort of their homes.Satheesh Raman, business head at SNACC, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasising the app’s role in simplifying users’ busy lives with convenient, fast solutions.

Shivam Shahi, co-founder and COO of Blue Tokai, highlighted the importance of combining quality and speed to meet modern consumer demands. The SNACC app is designed to cater to young professionals seeking quick and reliable food delivery and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.