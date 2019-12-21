Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri seeks release of youth held for anti-CAA protests

Santoshnagar: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, general secretary AIMIM and Yakutpura MLA along with corporators, Mohd Muzaffar Hussain (Santosh Nagar), Mirza Saleem Baig (Riyasat Nagar) at Kanchanbagh police station for seeking release of youth taken into custody from Mecca Masjid for protesting against NRC & CAA.

The party men informed that following intervention of MLA, based on instructions of party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, all the 14 youth were released without booking cases.