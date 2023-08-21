T Cong activities intensifies, Bhatti meets AICC chief Kharge

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress SC and ST leaders led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with the party's national president Mallikarjuna Kharge. He spoke about the SC and ST declaration to be announced in an open meeting to be held on August 26 at Chevella in the joint Rangareddy district.

In this meeting which lasted for about two hours, the issues to be included in the declaration were discussed. Speaking to the media, Bhatti said that they visited the field level and took the opinions and all the points from the people was brought to the attention of Kharge.

Kharge SC and ST declaration will be announced in the Chevella Sabha after collating all the matters. On the other hand, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the campaign about party change. He said that for the past few days, he and his wife are leaving the party and strongly condemn the rumours.

With the approval of AICC and PCC election committee, he said that he will contest from Huzurnagar constituency and Padmavathi Reddy from Kodad in the assembly elections.